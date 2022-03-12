ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The process of buying a car soon will be transformed into an entirely new experience in San Diego County.

Carvana unveiled its plan to build their newest car vending machine located in Escondido, the online used car retailer company announced Wednesday.

Standing eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, customers get a front row seat to watch their purchased car descend through the white brick and glass structure, according to the company.

Before the action can begin, customers must shop online for their vehicle and select a day on when they want to pick it up. Once the customer shows up at Carvana, they are then greeted by a customer advocate who will give them a “commemorative, oversized Carvana coin” to activate the automated vending process.

“Southern California has always been an important region for Carvana, where we’ve maintained an active presence since 2017. Now, to be returning in 2022 to expand our footprint with our third Car Vending Machine in California, and our 31st in the U.S. is an impressive reflection of how far we’ve come,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We look forward to driving San Diego area residents happy with all of the fun and excitement that comes with our Car Vending Machine experience.”

Carvana offers a seven-day return policy to “ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle.”

If customers are not interested in buying, they can sell their current vehicle to Carvana without any hidden charges.



Other Carvana locations can be found all across the country.