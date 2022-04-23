EL CAJON – Officers with the San Diego Police Department and the agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded Saturday afternoon to a crash off of Interstate 8, authorities said.

According to officials, a call came in around 2:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a vehicle that had slid down into an embankment near Mollison Avenue.

At this time, it is unclear what prompted agents with Customs and Border Protection to investigate.

Officials did not disclose if there are any injuries connected to this incident.

