1 arrested after car rolls over in four-vehicle Bonita crash

BONITA, Calif. — An arrest was made Tuesday in Bonita after a four-vehicle crash resulted in one of the cars involved to flip over onto its roof.

The incident happened on the westbound lane of SR-54 at around 1 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

California Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested for driving under the influence and released to the care of the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The freeway was shut down for about an hour while police investigated. Authorities are still looking into what led up to the crash.





