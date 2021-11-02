7 injured including child when car plows into restaurant

Editor’s note: FOX 5 originally reported eight victims were injured, per the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, but they now have changed the number of victims to seven.

SAN DIEGO — Seven people were hospitalized, including a pregnant mother and her 3-year-old child, when a car plowed into a restaurant Tuesday in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The silver Honda sedan crashed shortly after noon into Fresheria Balanced Tasty Food at the corner of Logan Avenue and South 47th Street, east of Interstate 805, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It came after a red Ford Mustang driven by a 21-year-old woman went through a red light and hit the Honda sedan, sending it through the front window of the building, police told FOX 5.

The driver of the red Ford Mustang was arrested after she took off running following the crash, authorities said. She was apprehended by police about a block away from the scene.

Five of the injured patients were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital; two were transported to UCSD Medical Center; and one was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, the Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Among those with major injuries was the passenger of the Honda sedan who suffered a fractured pelvis, according to police. FOX 5 is also being told the mother who was injured is fine and her child suffered minor lacerations to the upper right arm.

None of the employees were physically hurt, but Emily Gomez was taking an order at the counter from a 60-year-old customer when the car slammed through the building.

“As soon as I turned around like this to give her a napkin, the car crashed and like slammed her against the counter and our wall and I just saw blood everywhere and heard her screaming for help,” Gomez said. “I went and kneeled down and started crying and I started telling everybody, ‘Please get her out, please get her out.'”

Both vehicles remained at the scene with the Honda still inside the building and the Mustang coming to rest directly in front of it with a crumpled front end.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this story.