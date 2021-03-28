Car lands on SR-78, catches fire in deadly crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — At least one person died when a car crashed and caught fire in North County Sunday.

California Highway Patrol says a car was believed to have been driving on Rancheros Drive before it landed on state Route 78 near Twin Oaks Valley Road. CHP says the car hit a light pole. Witness video showed flames engulfing the car.

Traffic was partially blocked on SR-78 as firefighters worked to put out the flames. FOX 5 is working to learn more about the crash and the person who was killed.

