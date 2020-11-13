Police: Car hits stroller carrying baby

SAN DIEGO — An 11-month-old was taken to the hospital Friday after a car hit a man and the stroller he was pushing, according to police.

Police said a 43-year-old was pushing his 11-month-old baby just after 4 p.m. when they were hit by a car on La Jolla Scenic Drive near La Jolla Mesa Drive.

The child was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital but details about the extent of its injuries have not yet been released. The baby’s father had minor injuries.

The driver stayed at the crash site, police said.

