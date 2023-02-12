Yellow tape blocks off a home at Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa. Where a car collided into a garage. (Photo from San Diego Fire Department)

SAN DIEGO – Two Mira Mesa homes got struck by a vehicle Sunday evening and authorities think the weather may have caused the accident, said the San Diego Fire Department.

Calls started coming in sometime after 7 p.m. about a vehicle versus structure at the 10000 block of Summershade Lane.

“Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that actually hit two houses. Took out the corner of one house and ended up in the garage of a second house,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Mark Reece.

The garage now has a gaping hole, but no one inside any of the homes was hurt, Reece said.

The driver was also uninjured. Firefighters believe the rain contributed to the crash and it was reported that she lost control while driving.

At last check, SGG&E crews came out to look for any electrical hazards. A city structural engineer also visited the area to evaluate any structural hazards.

Firefighters did request the assistance of the Red Cross. No word on the damage cost estimates.