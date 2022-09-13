A Dodge sedan was towed out of Mission Bay on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.

The dark-colored Dodge sedan was discovered near the Enchanted Cova area of Fiesta Island, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said on Twitter.

A bystander saw the car go into the bay and notified authorities, San Diego police Sgt. Tracy Williams confirmed.

Lifeguard divers with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department searched the car and did not find anyone inside.

The car was towed out of the water. An investigation is underway.