SAN DIEGO — One person was killed when a vehicle flew off the state Route 54 connector to Interstate 5 north Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. The CHP told the San Diego Union-Tribune the vehicle flew off the road feeding eastbound Route 54, putting the location southwest of the terminus of West 35th Street.

The vehicle landed in the bushes near the trolley tracks.

UPDATE: SB I-5 at SR-94, all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 8, 2020

