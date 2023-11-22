SAN DIEGO — A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a rampage at a car dealership in Kearny Mesa, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 3:33 a.m. reporting a male suspect was seen breaking windows in a parking lot of at Kearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 8010 Balboa Ave.

A short time after, police said a security company also called and reported seeing a man on surveillance jumping on vehicles and breaking windows in the lot. They also said the suspect had broken one of the building’s windows.

According to witness statements, the man was seen “waving his arms and acting erratically.”

A damaged window is seen Kearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (KSWB)

Officers arrived to the scene and located the individual. The man was arrested at that time. SDPD said this is considered a felony vandalism case.

An employee at the car dealership told FOX 5 that staff is working to access the damage. It appears at least 15 vehicles on the lot were damaged during the rampage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.