Car crashes into home

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a home in Mountain View early Tuesday, damaging the front of the house but not injuring anyone inside.

A resident told FOX 5 he was sleeping at 3:40 a.m. when a blue sedan slammed into his home in the 3900 block of Franklin Avenue.

“I was dead asleep and all of a sudden I hear this car crash into our house,” he said. “It was crazy.”

He said he heard multiple people trying to leave the scene.

“All of a sudden I hear a huge bang and people yelling, ‘let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.'”

His TV and some pieces of furniture broke, but no one inside the house was hurt.

San Diego police are investigating the cause of the crash.