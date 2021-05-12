Car crashes into coffee shop, sending 2 to hospital

SAN DIEGO — Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a car crashed into a coffee shop, according to firefighters.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle in the back of a coffee shop at 7545 Girard Avenue around 10 a.m. A gas leak was also reported on the property.

Firefighters said the businesses on either side of the coffee shop were evacuated and the gas line was secured. Two people were taken to Scripps La Jolla, firefighters said, and a third opted not to go to the hospital.

A city building inspector was called to evaluate the integrity of the structure and the county health department was notified, which is standard protocol for incidents at food establishments, SDFD said.

