Car catches fire after slamming into utility box

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A motorist suffered a head injury Sunday when his car hit a utility box, overturned and caught fire, police said.

The accident happened at 1:15 a.m. on eastbound Bear Valley Parkway at Canyon Road, said Escondido Police Department Sgt. Erik Witholt.

A passerby pulled the male driver from the car, Witholt said. There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash, he said.

The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released, was transported to Palomar Medical Center. Details regarding the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire, Witholt said.