Captain, executive officer of San Diego-based Navy ship fired

190706-N-NI298-0136 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 6, 2019) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) sits pierside at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, after arriving for a rotational deployment. Montgomery’s arrival in Singapore marks the fourth deployment of littoral combat ships to Southeast Asia. Fast, agile and networked surface combatants, LCS are optimized for operating in the near-shore environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristin Barth)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The commanding officer and executive officer of the San Diego-based USS Montgomery were relieved of command Thursday, according to a Navy statement.

Cmdr. Richard J. Zamberlan and Cmdr. Phillip Lunderberg were relieved “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” a Navy statement read.

No other details were provided for the reasons behind the firings, though the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that “the loss of confidence is connected to a mishandled sexual harassment complaint on the ship,” citing a source familiar with the vessel.

Cmdr. Dustin Lonero of the USS Coronado has been assigned as the Montgomery’s new commanding officer until a permanent replacement is found. Zamberlan and Lundberg will be reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to the Navy.

