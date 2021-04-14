Capitol officer won’t face charges in San Diego woman’s shooting death

SAN DIEGO — Federal prosecutors will not pursue charges against the officer who shot and killed a 35-year-old San Diego woman during the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Investigators reviewed social media video, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting and the results of an autopsy. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.

Criminal charges were believed to be unlikely based on the preliminary investigation into the Jan. 6 shooting. Video showed a Capitol police officer shoot Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran, as she climbed through a busted-out window of a door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby. Members of Congress were sheltering in place past the door inside the House chamber, according to Capitol police.

Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, told FOX 5 that he sent his wife a message about 30 minutes before the shooting but did not hear back. Babbitt’s family was notified Wednesday that the officer will not be charged, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter,” the department said in a news release.