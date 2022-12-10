The 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returned for its final sail of the year Sunday evening.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.

The Coast Guard called off the event due to a winter storm that’s set to roll into the area on Sunday. Officials say high wind speeds are projected, which could make the parade dangerous for boating participants.

The event coordinator said safety for those watching and participating in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is the priority. However, the Dec. 18 event will still take place as scheduled.

Around 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors attend the procession of boats that light up the San Diego Bay each year, according to organizers. Viewing areas for spectators span multiple areas of the bay.