SAN DIEGO — Travelers headed to San Diego International Airport should continue preparing for cancellations and delays.

On Tuesday, United Airlines cancelled 11 flights departing SAN, while Alaska Airlines cancelled six, according to the airport’s flight status tracker.

This comes as the two airliners continue to grapple with the temporary grounding for inspection of all Boeing 737 MAX-9 jets after a Southern California-bound flight using the aircraft had to make an emergency landing when a gaping hole opened in the cabin earlier this month.

FOX 5 reached out to both Alaska and United for a statement and is awaiting a response.

There were also a handful of delays to airlines’ scheduled departures and arrivals, including Alaska, United, Southwest, American and JetBlue. Many of these delays appear to be weather-related due to the storm over the Midwest and South.

If you are headed to the airport today, airport officials encourages travelers to check the status of your flight online and confirm the departure time. Be sure to also arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.