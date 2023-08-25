SAN DIEGO — With a boil water advisory affecting residents portions of Coronado’s Silver Strand, Imperial Beach, San Diego and Chula Vista, many are wondering — is it safe to shower?

The advisory first went into affect Thursday with residents now wagering safety and cleanliness as they look ahead to their weekend plans.

The short answer to that question: yes, you can shower. However, the CDC has advised the public to use precaution while doing so.

For example, be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

The CDC also recommends that parents and caregivers consider giving young children and babies a a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

The same goes for handwashing. The CDC says to scrub your hands with soap and water for 20

seconds and rinse them well under running water. Hands should then be completely dried with a towel or by letting them air dry. The CDC says this is very important.

Director of Environmental Health and Quality for San Diego County, Amy Harbert echoed these sentiments in a news conference with local officials Friday morning. She also touched on protocols with teeth hygiene.

“Brush your teeth with the boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not first boiled (when brushing your teeth),” said Harbert.

More on what to do during boil water advisories can be found here.

An investigation to determine the cause of the possible contamination is underway, according to county officials. An exact timeframe has not been disclosed for when the advisory may be lifted.