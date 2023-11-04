SAN DIEGO — We know, we know — buying homes in Southern California isn’t a feat for the thin pocketed. This is especially true for prospective buyers in five particular San Diego zip codes.

Property Shark, a real estate data provider that analyzes in-depth information on U.S. properties, recently released its “Top 100 Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes” list and the results are showing dollar signs.

To determine the most expensive zip codes in the country, researchers at Property Shark said they looked at residential transactions closed between Jan. 1, 2023 and October 20, 2023, while taking into account condos, co-ops, single and two-family homes. All package deals were excluded.

To explain their methodology further, Property Shark said they only considered zip codes that registered a minimum of three residential transactions. US. regions and divisions were defined per U.S. Census Bureau designations.

Median sale prices in 2022 and 2023 were rounded to the nearest $1,000.

So, which San Diego County zips are breaking the banks of homebuyers? Here’s a breakdown of the five areas costing residents the most, based on this study:

— La Jolla (92037): Ranked No. 99 on the list, the median sale price for homes in La Jolla equated to $1,830,000.

— Cardiff By The Sea (92007): Ranked at No. 86 on list, the median sale price for houses in this North County coastal area clocked in at $1,975,000.

— Coronado (92118): If you want to live on this neighboring San Diego island, it will cost you as the median home price is $2,205,000. Coronado was ranked No. 61 on the list.

— Del Mar (92014): Maybe you’ll win big at the Del Mar Racetrack and find yourself in one of these home, with a median sale price of $2,364,000. This hot-to-trot area ranked No. 51.

— Rancho Santa Fe (92067): This area landed in the No. 10 spot with a hefty median home sale price $4,248,000. May the luxury be enjoyed by those who can afford it.

The city of Atherton, California in San Mateo County landed in the No. 1 spot with a median sale price for homes ringing in at $8,300,000. Sagaponack, New York closely followed at $8,075,000.

Property Shark’s full list of the 100 most expensive zip codes can be found here.

Who’s rubbing their pennies together?