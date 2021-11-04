Can Larry Millete be released on bail? Hearing slated Thursday to decide

FOX 5 will stream the hearing in this story around 1:30 p.m.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A hearing Thursday afternoon could determine whether Larry Millete, accused of killing his missing wife Maya, is eligible to post bail and leave jail as he awaits his trial.

In the time since his arrest in October on suspicion of murder and a weapons charge, Millete has remained in custody between two initial court appearances. In the first, the father of three formally pleaded not guilty to each of his charges. In the second, a judge rebuked Millete for making hours of calls to his children from a jail phone, which she said directly violated a protective order forbidding the dad from contacting his kids.

At his arraignment, the judge said Millete would initially be held without bail. His attorney, Bonita Martinez, is expected to argue for that to be modified Thursday. She has also said she will appeal for the protective order to allow Larry some contact with his children, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that would be discussed in Thursday’s hearing.

Prosecutors have argued emphatically against Larry getting released on bail during his trial. In a document titled “People’s Request to Deny Bail” filed Oct. 21, the district attorney’s office laid out its case for keeping Millete in custody for the duration of his trial.

It contained new revelations, including the claim from prosecutors that Maya told a friend in December 2020, “I don’t think he would hurt me, but I think he would hurt the kids to get back at me.”

On another occasion, the DA’s office says Maya warned of Larry’s capacity for anger. “Larry does have a scary temper,” she wrote in a June text message, according to the filing. “Nothing the people outside of the family have seen.”

The request to deny bail also circled back to findings from a comprehensive affidavit filed by a detective earlier in the case. That included Larry’s research on poisons, his hiring of “spellcasters” to harm or control his wife, and his obsession with keeping a man who Maya had an affair with away from her, according to prosecutors.

Maya, who worked for the U.S. Department of Defense in Point Loma and lived with her family of five in a Chula Vista suburb, has been missing for nearly 10 months.

Police and volunteer groups continue to search areas across the region for any sign of Maya, whose body has not been found. The District Attorney spoke to FOX 5 last month about the challenges associated with trying someone for murder without the remains of the person they’re accused of killing.