SAN DIEGO — The Campland on the Bay shoreline along Mission Bay is now closed due to contamination after a fire erupted Monday afternoon.

The fire destroyed a facility used for storage, rentals and items sold for fishing at Campland on the Bay.

“Whenever something like this happens, it’s deeply felt in the community,” Campland on the Bay Chief Operating Officer Jacob Gelfand said. “Fortunately our rental fleet of kayaks and pedal boats and pontoon boats were all spared, so we are hoping to be able to get back to offering those rentals as soon as possible.”

As the campground works to get the area restored and eventually replaced, the county is stepping in to close the waterway impacted by the firefighting efforts.

“The County issued a water-contact closure in compliance with state law for the shoreline around Campland on the Bay due to the introduction of firefighting liquid runoff, latex paint, and gasoline into the recreational water,” the county’s statement reads.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The department has estimated the damage at $1.75 million based on the building which is a total loss, the contents inside and a few items surrounding the building.