Camp Pendleton Marines help distribute pet food to rescue groups

With the help of 11 United States Marine volunteers from Camp Pendleton, 30 pallets of pet food and supplies that arrived at Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) in Encinitas were loaded up and on the way to feed hungry rescue pets on Saturday morning. (Credit: Rancho Coastal Humane Society)

ENCINITAS (CNS) – Camp Pendleton Marine volunteers helped distribute pet food and supplies to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society Saturday.

About 30 pallets of cat and dog food from Chewy.com were donated through Rescue Bank, operated by Greater Good Charities, a nonprofit supporting animal rescue and rehabilitation groups, according to John Van Zante of the Humane Society.

The food was distributed to three area nonprofit rescue groups.

“The Camp Pendleton-based Marines worked side by side with RCHS staff to load the pet supplies into cars, trucks, and trailers,” Van Zante said.

After the food was distributed, the 11 Marine volunteers gathered with RCHS President Judi Sanzo and two puppies available for adoption to tour the kennels, the RCHS Military Working Dog Memorial, then played with kittens in the Cattery before returning to Camp Pendleton.

“Many rescue groups struggle to pay for the food and other supplies for the pets under their care,” Van Zante said. “The money that the rescues save is usually spent to provide medical treatment or take in more pets.”

