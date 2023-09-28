SAN DIEGO — A noise advisory was issued Thursday for those in the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton area, military officials said.

The noise advisory is in effect starting this Saturday until Sunday, Oct. 8, as the military base conducts live-fire mortar and artillery training.

“Explosive munitions fire will start at 6 a.m. and end around midnight,” Camp Pendleton tweeted.

The sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions, officials said.

For noise inquiries, Camp Pendleton has directed the public to visit their website or contact the Range Operations Division Office at 725-0357 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The announcement comes after a noise advisory was issued by Camp Pendleton last Saturday and goes through this Sunday.