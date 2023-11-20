SAN DIEGO — A smoke advisory has been issued for areas surrounding Camp Pendleton after a vegetation fire broke out on the base, officials said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The fire is currently burning within the Zulu Impact Area and is not threatening personnel or structures, according to Camp Pendleton officials.

Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas. A map of where the fire is located can be found below:

Map of the area on Camp Pendleton impacted by a brush fire on Nov. 20, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

“If you live in our patrol areas in Fallbrook, Vista, or Valley Center, be aware of smoke coming from a brush fire on Camp Pendleton,” San Diego County Sheriff’s officials said in a separate post on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.