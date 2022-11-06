JULIAN, Calif. — New signs were installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79 to encourage travelers to stop in Julian for stargazing, shopping and more, said a press release from the California Department of Transportation.

On Friday, officials unveiled “Entering Julian and “International Dark Sky Community” signs after the San Diego Board of Supervisors led an initiative to adopt a lighting ordinance, said CalTrans.

What is an International Dark Sky Community? This designation means that Julian has taken steps to preserve the darkness of night by limiting light pollution. This allows for better visibility of the stars and planets, the release explained.

“Thanks to the Julian Dark Sky Network, our children and grandchildren will get to

experience the beauty of the natural night and enjoy skies full of stars protected from

urban light,” said Supervisor Joel Anderson. “East County is grateful to the dedicated

community members who helped Julian earn their accreditation as an International Dark

Sky Community. I applaud their efforts to preserve Julian’s dark skies for our future

generations.”

Caltrans said Julian is only the second community in the state with this designation.

The new signs are aimed at creating awareness for visitors as San Diego’s highways are used by millions of travelers every year, the release noted.

“Highway signs may seem commonplace or ordinary. We know they have special

meaning because they guide you to places with rich interest and history,” said Caltrans

District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “They take you to special places where people

explore, shop, find entertainment, and thrive, like the Julian Dark Sky Community.”

Julian’s new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs will be used to distinguish the area for its environmental efforts.