Residents can drop off bulk items for free disposal at 4 locations Saturday

SAN DIEGO — Have some bulk items you’ve been meaning to get rid of? Caltrans is collecting oversized household items and debris at four locations Saturday to help prevent illegal dumping.

Residents are invited to drop off their bulk items from 7-10 a.m. at four locations in San Diego County with no charge for disposal. The event is part of Caltrans’ efforts to cut down on illegal dumping and highway debris while recognizing International Coastal Clean Up Day.

Drop off locations for non-hazardous waste items include:

Mira Mesa Park & Ride, Interstate 15 at Mira Mesa Blvd. – 9650 Mira Mesa Blvd.

Carlsbad Park & Ride, Interstate 5 at La Costa Ave. – 710 La Costa Ave.

National City Park & Ride, Interstate 805 at Sweetwater Rd. – 2300 Sweetwater Rd.

Lemon Grove/La Mesa Park & Ride, State Route 94 at Lemon Grove Ave. – 7675 High St.

Drop off sites are also available in Imperial County, at 1102 Montenegro Way near Interstate 8 and Dogwood Rd. in El Centro and 200 South Palm Ave. in Brawley.

Caltrans said dumpsters will be closed once full. No hazardous waste of any kind will be accepted, including liquids, batteries or electronics.

