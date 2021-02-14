Call from Australia leads cops to suspected murder-suicide in North County

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A call from Australia Saturday led Carlsbad police to what investigators suspect was the scene a murder-suicide.

The 33-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were found during a welfare check at their home in the Village Apartments around 6 p.m. The visit was prompted by an international tip.

Australian authorities had called after receiving word from someone in their nation — the man’s brother — who sent a message indicating that he had killed his ex-girlfriend and was going to kill himself, Lt. Jason Jackowski told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Upon arriving, officers forced entry into the home and located two deceased individuals inside,” the lieutenant said.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.