California to lift mask requirements for fully-vaccinated in June

SAN DIEGO — State health leaders say California will wait until June 15 to implement new CDC guidelines that allow fully-vaccinated people to go without masks in most situations.

It’s the same date Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will fully reopen its economy if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates remain stable and low.

California’s top health official Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that the four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for the change.

“This is in no way saying the CDC guidance is wrong or challenging that science,” Ghaly said in a news conference with reporters, adding that the delay is meant to buy the state time to sort out more details on implementing the guidance.

San Diego County officials said they were waiting on state guidance after the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday. The new guidelines allow people to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, excluding planes and buses and crowded settings such as hospitals.

As of May 3, face coverings are no longer required outdoors except at crowded events and for unvaccinated people when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status in indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation and schools, state health leaders said.

