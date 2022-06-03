SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is spending $11 million on education programs promoting wider use of “red flag” laws that are designed to temporarily take guns away from people who are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.

The money was included in the state budget approved nearly a year ago, but the programs are now getting underway.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the funding on Friday, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. He also continued promoting California’s gun control efforts as a national model in response to recent mass shootings, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, New York.