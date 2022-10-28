SAN DIEGO — A California Lottery player filled out a last-minute claim Thursday at the lottery’s San Diego office for the $38 million jackpot from the April 30 SuperLotto Plus that was set to expire the same day they came in, lottery officials said.

The CA Lottery reiterated that a winner has not been declared until they go through the “robust process to vet claims for large prizes.”

“Our investigative process for big winners is rigorous and thorough, which means it can take weeks or even months, depending on the circumstances,” California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said. “Because of that, we probably won’t know for quite some time whether the person who came in yesterday is indeed the rightful winner of the $38 million prize. If so – we will make that announcement once the vetting process is complete.”

The winning ticket, which was purchased at a 7-Eleven at 430 Spruce Street in the Bankers Hill neighborhood, matched all six winning numbers from the April 30 draw.

Winning numbers: 3-15-21-35-46

Mega number: 18

The cash value of the prize is $22.9 million. If the claim is determined to be incomplete or invalid, officials say the money will go to California public education.