SAN DIEGO — The California Air Resources Board voted to end the sale of gas furnaces and gas water heaters by the year 2030.

The major announcement falls on the heels of California also ending the sale of gas power cars by the year 2035. The two steps are the most aggressive climate actions ever taken by a state in the U.S.



“Together furnaces and water heaters typically that run on gas account for 90% of gas use in the average California household. So just eliminating these two sources of pollution is going to be a big win for our air quality and our health as well as for addressing climate change,” said Leah Louis Prescott, an environmental advocate.



California has been leading the country in the push to end the use of fossil fuels, and the latest move to electrification is signaling a sea change in ending the use of natural gas.

“I do think a lot more states are going to be following in California’s foots steps and lookin at this as an opportunity to reduce the pollution in our homes and businesses,” Prescott said.

If people do have gas-powered furnaces, there is no need to panic, but in eight years, if your gas furnace or gas water heater breaks, you would have to replace it with an electric appliance.