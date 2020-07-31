Calif. prosecutors refile child rape charges against Mexican megachurch leader

Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of fundamentalist Mexico-based church La Luz del Mundo, appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 5, 2019, on charges of human trafficking, rape and child pornography. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The self-proclaimed apostle of a Mexican megachurch has been charged with child rape involving members in Southern California.

California prosecutors refiled the charges Wednesday against Naasón Joaquín García, who heads La Luz del Mundo. An appeals court threw out the original charges in April.

Prosecutors say García and two others were involved in rape, human trafficking and child pornography involving five girls and women in Los Angeles County. Messages to their attorneys seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

La Luz del Mundo is Spanish for “The Light Of The World.” The Guadalajara, Mexico-based evangelical Christian church claims 5 million followers worldwide.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on the original trial in June 2019:

“In one incident outlined in the complaint, Ocampo called a girl to Garcia’s home and directed her to serve him coffee in his office — without wearing any clothing. She is identified only as Jane Doe 1. She has yet to celebrate her 16th birthday,” the paper’s Leila Miller, Cindy Carcamo, Ruben Vives and Maria L. La Ganga wrote.

“When the girl entered Garcia’s office, according to the complaint, he put his arms around her, kissed her on the lips and touched her in intimate locations.

Prosecutors further allege that Ocampo repeatedly took photos of three naked girls, sometimes as they performed sexual acts. She told the girls the photos were for “the servant of God” — Garcia.”