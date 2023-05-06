SAN DIEGO — The month of May is CalFresh Awareness Month in California and the County of San Diego announced a full list of events to help residents apply for assistance.

CalFresh is designed to help families and individuals increase access to fresh and healthy food, as explained by the county’s Health and Human Services Agency. This program provides food purchasing benefits to vulnerable populations throughout the region.

Officials from the county communications office say it’s part of the county’s Live Well San Diego vision for healthy, safe and thriving communities.

“CalFresh is a safety net for many of our neighbors and we see how it helps people every day,” said Rick Wanne, director of San Diego County Self Sufficiency Services. “We are seeing more families enroll as they navigate inflation and the housing crisis. We want to make sure everyone eligible signs up and receives this nutritious benefit.”

In celebration of CalFresh Awareness Month, the county says several community events are scheduled throughout May to help people learn more about the program while also proving in-person eligibility and application help.

A full list of those events and where they will held can be found here.

The Health and Human Services Agency says eligibility and the amount of benefits issued depends on household size, income and certain living expenses for San Diego residents.

Find out if you or your family qualifies for CalFresh by calling call 2-1-1 or applying online.

According to the county communication’s office, enrollment to CalFresh has climbed 68% over the past decade, and as of April 2023 it was serving 375,928 San Diegans.