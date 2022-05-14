JEWELL VALLEY, Calif. – Firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are working to put out a blaze near the U.S./Mexico border, authorities said.

The fire, currently in the Jewell Valley, is roughly two to three acres and progressing at “a slow rate of speed,” Cal Fire tweeted Saturday afternoon.

A total of four tankers are assisting in efforts to extinguish the blaze, Cal Fire officials told FOX 5, but there is limited access to the area due to the fire’s location.

