SAN DIEGO — While California’s traditional “wildfire season” is a little ways down the road, fire crews responded to several fires sparked by warmer temperatures over the weekend. Local fire officials, however, say there’s more to come.

After historic winter storms battered the region with rain, the risk of wildfire is going to heighten for residents moving into the dry season.

Contrary to what some people may think, fires tend to increase after a rainy season, because more precipitation usually brings more grass and vegetation. More plants means that there is more fuel for fires as it dries up.

“You get all that real fine grass that’s really easy to ignite … that’s when we start getting a lot of starts,” Cal Fire Captain Brent Pascua told FOX 5. “It’s when we get that real hot, dry heat that things start to die off (and) we look around and ‘oh no.’ All of a sudden, we have this dead fuel around us and that’s when its dangerous.”

According to Pascua, there are certain areas fire officials are keeping an eye on as temperatures heat up: East San Diego County and any south-facing hills or slopes, because they typically get the most sun exposure.

Over the last few days, fire crews have battled several blazes in these areas, including two that were deadly. Among those fires, there were four brush fires.

Three of the vegetation fires this weekend, all located near the Shelter Valley community along Highway 78, totaled one acre of brush impacted. The fire was contained shortly after crews responded.

Meanwhile, two home fires also broke out in Eastern San Diego County over the weekend, killing several people.

On Thursday, shortly before midnight on Friday, three people died in an El Cajon house fire located at the 900 block of North Anza Street. They have since been identified by neighbors as a couple in their 80s and their grandson.

A few days later, a fire that broke out in a Ramona travel trailer claimed the life of another. By the time fire crews arrived to the scene at the 17000 block of Voorhes Lane, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of both incidents are still under investigation, however, officials urge San Diegans to take time to prepare in the event of an fire.

“This serves as a good wake up call … Check your smoke detectors — make sure you have them, make sure the batteries are working well,” Pascua said. “Make sure you have a plan with tour family in case there is a fire, does everyone have an escape route and what is that.”