SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will be sending several members to assist in the deadly Maui fires, including some from its San Diego division.

Seven people from Cal Fire San Diego will be sent to Hawaii for emergency planning and recovery, Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5 Tuesday.

As of Monday, the death toll stands at 99, with Hawaii Governor Josh Green saying there are about 1,300 missing as well.

On the state level, Cal Fire is deploying its Incident Management Team 1 to the impacted area to support in the recovery efforts and emergency mitigation measures.

“Their expertise in emergency stabilization and post-fire recovery will likely play a crucial role in helping the affected communities,” the fire organization tweeted. “It’s important to address various aspects of recovery, including wildfire suppression activity damage repair, burned area rehabilitation, and long-term restoration, to ensure a comprehensive approach to rebuilding and restoring those areas devastated by the fires.”

Since the news of the wildfires, there has been an uproar of help locally from a San Diego family in Maui fundraising and donating supplies to relief effort, to area businesses coming to the aid of Maui residents.

The blaze destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000 in centuries-old Lahaina. Maui County says the fire has been 85% contained.