SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to stop the spread of a 2-acre wildfire in Ramona.

The fire near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road was reported Monday afternoon. Cal Fire reports heavy fuels and an immediate structure threat in the area.

