SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a small brushfire in Barrett Junction.

Cal Fire said the fire is burning 2 to 3 acres near Highway 94 and Barrett Smith Road. It has a slow to moderate rate of spread, firefighters said.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Highway 94 and Barrett Smith Road near Barrett Junction. 2-3 acres in brush, slow/moderate rate of spread. #BarrettFire pic.twitter.com/3iezbQOT2A — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2021