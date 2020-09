SAN DIEGO — Evacuation orders are underway in Carveacre after firefighters say the Valley Fire spread to 400 acres. They are reporting a dangerous rate of spread.

Update on the #ValleyFire, 300-400 acres, dangerous rate of spread, community of Carveacre is threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route. pic.twitter.com/soJR5qbstN — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 5, 2020

Firefighters from multiple agencies are fighting the vegetation fire in the Japatul Valley area.

The @SDGE Alert Cameras are giving multiple angles of the #ValleyFire. Stay safe. I'm continuing to make numerous water drops (2,650 gallons at a time) to help extinguish the flames https://t.co/fwiPHmZmol @CALFIRESANDIEGO @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/McpnUQzZQa — SkyMaverick (@SkyMaverickSDGE) September 5, 2020

CNF firefighters and @CALFIRESANDIEGO are scene of a vegetation fire off Spirit Trail and Japatul Rd in the Japatul Valley area. 15-20 acres, dangerous rate of spread, medium structure threat. #ValleyFire — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 5, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO with @ClevelandNF at scene of a 20+ acre brush fire near Japatul Rd. Dangerous ROS, multiple units enroute.. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2020

Photos shared by families who live near Japatul Road show smoke reaching high into the air.

Stay safe folks! #valleyfire Off Japatul Rd. Lots of crews here fighting it. Thanks for all you do. Holding our breath. pic.twitter.com/eFrvgocg07 — Cindy Wagner (@cindyjwagner) September 5, 2020

