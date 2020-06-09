Café on OB Pier to reopen this week

OCEAN BEACH – A restaurant on the Ocean Beach Pier that has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic is finally reopening this week.

While some restaurants have been allowed to reopen for dine-in customers and others for take-out, the Walk On Water Café at the end of Ocean Beach Pier has been left without any business – high and dry.



“We’re excited to be back!” said owner Chuck Fisher. “We’re doing the final prep, the final wipe-down.”



Fisher has owned the restaurant since 1993. The pier, one of the longest concrete piers in the country, has been closed since March, when the coronavirus broke out.



“It was kind of the unknown,” Fisher said. “None of us knew how long it would last.”



He had to close down last year too for six months, but that was after high surf and winds smashed into the pier damaging it. In all, Fisher estimates he lost nearly a $500,000 in revenue.

But he finally got some good news last week, when Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced municipal piers and boardwalks would open in San Diego this week.



“And that’s such a great feeling,” Fisher said. “Come on back!”