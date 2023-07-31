View of San Diego, California from the Cabrillo National Monument at Point Loma.

SAN DIEGO — All national parks in the U.S. will be free of charge on Friday, Aug. 4.

The reason: to honor the third anniversary of the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, legislation that provides money to better infrastructure as well as more recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands.

So what that means locally is that visitors will be able to visit Cabrillo National Monument at no cost.

The national monument at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive in Point Loma honors Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo’s voyage of exploration. In 1542, the soldier and explorer became the first European to set foot on what is now the West Coast of the U.S., according to the park’s website.

The national monument offers breathtaking views of the San Diego area, and features access to tidepools, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse and a statue of Cabrillo himself.

After Aug. 4, there will be two more free entrance days: National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Cabrillo National Monument daily prices start at $10 per person (if entering by bicycle or on foot) or $20 for one vehicle.

Other California parks participating in the free-fee days include Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Muir Woods National Monument, Pinnacles National Park, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area and Yosemite National Park.