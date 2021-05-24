Cabrillo National Monument hours extended beginning this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Visitors of Cabrillo National Monument will have extra time to soak in the sights beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The National Park Service said Cabrillo National Monument will be open until sunset on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 28 through Sept. 5. The tidepool area will be open until 30 minutes before sunset.

Normal operating hours at Cabrillo National Monument are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the tidepools closing at 4:30 p.m.

NPS said the extended hours on weekends will provide increased access for visitors to enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during sunset.

Park facilities are open, including trails, restrooms, exhibits, the visitor center, park store and the Old Point Loma Lighthouse. The theater is temporarily closed for renovations.