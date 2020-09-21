SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference Monday about the state’s coronavirus response as San Diego businesses call for county leaders to come up with their own reopening plans.

The businesses have formed a group, called the We Mean Business Coalition, and plan to rally at the San Diego County Administration Center before county leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 restrictions expected to be put back in place this week.

San Diego County is on the verge of sliding back to a more restrictive tier in the state’s monitoring system because of an increased case rate.

If the state moves the county to the purple tier, restaurants and many other businesses would be required to stop indoor operations, again. The county would have to wait a minimum of three weeks before moving back to less restrictive tiers.

The coalition wrote in a news release: “As a potential 3rd shutdown of local businesses looms, it has become clear that Governor Newsom’s newest 4 Tier plan is fatally flawed. Industries across the

county could be closed down for a third time and many businesses won’t be able to reopen.”

One business owner, Angie Weber, told FOX 5 Sunday that she fears she could lose her restaurant that has been in the family for 12 years.

“You have businesses that opened. They filled their inventories and then two weeks later they are shut down again. The cost of that is survivable,” she said. “Our leaders live and work here. They know what’s best for the county.”

Gov. Newsom will speak at noon about the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.