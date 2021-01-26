Businesses scramble to reopen after stay-at-home order unexpectedly ends

SAN DIEGO – Businesses in San Diego County are reopening after the regional stay-at-home order was lifted Monday, but some are still scrambling to get running again after a long layoff.

Harland Brewing Co. owners Anthony Levas and Jeff Hansson say they’re building up staffing numbers to be able to serve customers outdoors as allowed with San Diego County returning to the state’s most restrictive purple reopening tier.

At Harland Brewing Co., owners Anthony Levas and Jeff Hansson say they’re attempting to build up their staffing numbers to be able to serve customers outdoors as allowed with the county returning to the state’s most restrictive purple reopening tier.

“We’re doing a little bit of a scramble to get everyone back, but we’re going to get it lined up,” Levas said.

Many of their employees are excited to get back to work, even if some were away when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s stay-at-home orders were ending on Monday. The brewery likely will open for outdoor dining Wednesday and its One Paseo location on Friday.

“Because we’ve said, ‘OK, we don’t have any hours for ya,’ and now we do have hours for ya,” Hansson said.

But their biggest obstacle is the food. Under purple tier guidelines, breweries and distilleries must serve food to every table drinking alcohol.

Since Harland Brewing operates two tap rooms, it’s critical to get food trucks back on site.

In Encinitas, clients are eager to reacquaint themselves with their chair and the stylists at Headlines the Salon. The salon plans to officially reopen Thursday.

“We had over 60 emails and the phones were ringing off the hook,” CEO Gayle Fulbright said.

Ahead of the reopening date, salon staff has been busy rescheduling canceled appointments from the shutdown. There’s still plenty of coordinating to do, according to Fulbright.

She said it’s been difficult to stay afloat. At one point, they even were considering opening their doors in defiance of the latest stay-at-home order as lost revenue reportedly is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Headlines the Salon in Encinitas, Calif. has taken a number of health and safety precautions to welcome customers back after the state’s regional stay-at-home order was lifted this week.

In that time, Fulbright said it’s been frustrating to lose both money and employees while trying to abide by safety rules just to have closures lifted when ICU capacities currently sit below 15% in the Southern California region.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad that we reopened but (Newsom’s) word was we had to bring that down and we stayed closed and stayed respectful of the virus just to have that happen and then poof, he just reopened anyway,” she said.

For both businesses, the messages the overall message remains the same: They’re glad to be back.

“We’re all going to make it through this thing and were all going to sell a lot of beer, so that’ll be good,” Hansson said.