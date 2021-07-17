Businesses in San Ysidro area hopeful as border restrictions set to be lifted

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security is set to lift restrictions on non-essential border travel with Canada and Mexico next week, and businesses in the San Ysidro area are reacting to the move.

In March of 2020, the Department of Homeland Security closed the border to non-essential travel at land and ferry ports of entry, hurting businesses on the San Diego-Tijuana border.

Businesses are now hopeful as they await for the extension to be lifted on July 21.

To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 20, 2021

As the restrictions have continued to be extended every month, businesses in the San Ysidro area, who rely on Mexican tourist for their revenue, have been feeling the impact.

“The locals tend to buy more stuff in the Chula Vista area, and this area is more intended for San Ysidro and the ones that come from Tijuana,” said Manuel Martinez, store manager for soccerloco.

Martinez says if the restrictions are lifted next week, his store doesn’t have the staffing to accommodate the influx of customers.

Due to the pandemic, soccerloco only has one employee managing the entire store.

“I have been working here in the San Ysidro area for a couple years and I drop by eventually at some of the other stores to check up on them,” Martinez said. “I know they have a really trans schedule too, they have no employees, and it’s not just us, everybody is hurting right now.”

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, nearly 200 businesses in the area have closed since restrictions have been put in place.

San Diego Todd Gloria, along with other border mayors, signed and sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urging him to lift the restrictions on the July 21.

We’re calling for the restrictions on nonessential travel at our border to be lifted. As California has lifted its restrictions and opened up its economy, small businesses dependent on cross-border consumers are hurting. These restrictions must be lifted now. #ForAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/1dw2POMQFu — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) July 7, 2021