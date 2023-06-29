SAN DIEGO — A group of seven downtown San Diego businesses have filed a claim against the city seeking $2.5 million in damages tied to problems with the homeless.

“They feel that they’ve been completely abandoned by the city,” said Craig L. Combs, an attorney for the businesses.

Combs says the businesses – which include a condo complex, a couple of restaurants and other firms – continue to lose money as they deal with unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

“One of their tenants was punched in the face by a homeless person. They’re defecating and urinating and vomiting on the property, sleeping on the property. My clients have lost tenants because they don’t want to have a business where they have to deal with that every day,” said Combs.

Jonathan Cavuoto is the property owner with Alcer Studios Homeowners Association, which is the lead claimant.

“It’s a warzone. I’ve seen someone swinging machete on the corner of 10th and Broadway and people drive by like it’s nothing. Send the cops and arrest somebody that’s swinging a machete on the corner of 10th and Broadway. Arrest people for selling fentanyl, make it so that families don’t have to walk in the in the street because the tents are blocking the sidewalk,” said Cavuoto.

The $2.5 million figure is collectively what the businesses say they have lost over the past three years as the city’s homelessness crisis grew worse.

But Combs says the focus isn’t the money.

“If the city made a concerted effort and a successful effort to clean up the streets and sidewalks and enforce the laws, I’m quite sure my clients would be happy with only that,” said Combs.

The city has a 45-day window to respond to the complaint.

Combs says if the complaint is denied, the businesses could follow up with a lawsuit.