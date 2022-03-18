SAN DIEGO — An Escondido business owner has just landed back into San Diego after helping refugees escape the fighting in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Shumishyn says he is exhausted and numb after spending weeks helping refugees in Moldova, next to the Ukrainian border, but will continue to go back because his 9-year-old daughter is still there.

He shot cell phone video showing the lines of refugees fleeing Ukraine into Moldova.

“After being in Ukraine, just emotionally numb. Not really sad. Not really happy,” Shumishyn said. “Having seen how many lives are ruined, the women and children. It’s difficult.”

As an Escondido business owner and Ukrainian American, Shumishyn offered free rides to help refugees get to their destinations. He would also provide them with food and basic necessities.

“Buy up a lot of snacks, food, sliced baloney, bread, oranges, water,” he said.

Shumishyn packed vans filled with boxes of medical supplies and delivered them to nonprofits in Ukraine, where his daughter remains.

Escondido businessman Oleksandr Shumishyn speaks to a reporter on Friday, March 18, 2022. Shumishyn recently returned to the area from Moldova, a trip he said left him exhausted and numb from helping Ukrainian refugees. (Chris Short, KSWB)

“The main reason why I went there is because I have family and mainly my daughter in Odessa, so as the Russian forces were dancing, I was worried that it takes me 30 hours to get to a location where I can get her and that’s just too much time,” he said.

His daughter is staying with his ex-wife who decided to stay in Ukraine because the fighting has been focused on other areas of the country.

Right now, he says they are safe.

“There hasn’t been as much fighting as in the other parts of Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t start tomorrow,” Shumishyn said.

In the meantime, his GoFundMe has raised nearly $35,000 to buy more supplies and provide more rides. He says he will continue to go back and provide more aid to Ukrainians in need.

“It makes me feel good that there are people or humans in the world that are willing to go above and beyond their zone of comfort and to try to help,” Shumishyn said.

He plans to regroup and raise more money in San Diego for at least two weeks before heading back to Moldova.