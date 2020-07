SAN DIEGO — A burning RV sparked a small brush fire Tuesday afternoon in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. alongside southbound Interstate 15, south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters were dousing the flames, the state agency reported.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @NorthCountyFire are at scene of a vehicle fire with extension into the vegetation on southbound I-15 south of Rainbow Valley Blvd. the forward rate of spread has been stopped but CHP has closed the #4 lane in the area of the fire.#RainbowFire pic.twitter.com/tZ7nPUaT3N — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 29, 2020