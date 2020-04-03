Burning debris sparks house fire near Alpine

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Burning debris sparked a house fire in a back-country neighborhood near Alpine Friday, leaving a resident with minor smoke-related respiratory trauma.

The residence in the 9600 block of Dunbar Lane in the Flinn Springs area caught fire shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

Firefighters had the flames under control within about 15 minutes, LFPD Chief Donald Butz said. The blaze caused minimal structural damage, mostly to a single wall of the house, he said.

A man who lives in the residence complained of smoke inhalation but declined medical treatment.

The exact nature of the debris fire, and whether it was intentionally or accidentally set, was unclear, Butz said.