SAN DIEGO — A burned-out Grant Hill property has been declared a public nuisance for its unsafe, inhabitable conditions. A court agent can now takeover and clean up the dangerous property.

The delipidated property on K Street has been a concern for neighbors for years. The property across the street from Kimbrough Elementary School has been the site of complaints from neighbors and school employees ranging from trespassing to domestic violence and fires at the property.

“It is disgusting, there’s trash everywhere, there’s transients constantly in and out of that house,” said Paul, who has lived in the neighborhood for years. “The fire department is here every week, one time here just 45 minutes apart.”

In November of 2021, the city received a complaint from tenants of the property about horrible living conditions. The tenants moved out but since then, transients have repeatedly broken into the units. City officials say the property owner has taken no action to clean up or clear out the property.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott says her office took over the case.

A court agent will be onsite Monday to assess damage, clear the property from squatters and oversee the demolition or restoration of the property.

“This is a process but the good news for the neighborhood is the process has started and typically it’s pretty quick,” said Elliott. “Hopefully in the next few months you’re going to see a property that is rehabilitated.”

Elliot did not give an exact timeline for the process but neighbors here say the move is a step in the right direction.

“It’s an extreme situation that needs to be controlled,” said Paul. “So I’m glad that the city is finally taking part, I was wondering when they were going to come and do something about it.”

The property owner has been ordered to appear in court in May. The city attorney encourages people in other neighborhoods to report potentially dangerous properties in their area to the city. They can do so with the Get It Done app.

